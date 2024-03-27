Grandfather Believes Gros Islet Teenager Was Murdered – St. Lucia Times

The relatives of a Gros Islet teenager who died last month have declared that there are too many unanswered questions regarding her passing.

Delena Durga lived at Beausejour, Gros Islet.

The young woman’s grandfather believes the teenager was a victim of murder.

On March 13, 2024, an autopsy concluded that Delena’s primary cause of death was Pulmonary Thromboembolism due to blood clots in the arteries and heart.

As a result, there was a lack of blood flow and oxygen to the 17-year-old’s heart.

A police investigation into her death on Monday, February 26, 2024, was ongoing.

In this regard, a family member disclosed that the police have sent samples overseas and are awaiting the results.

Delena’s grandfather, George Durga, flew to Saint Lucia from Guyana for the former Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) student’s funeral.

The funeral was on Wednesday.

The grandfather believes that someone killed Delena.

He told reporters that based on what he saw of his granddaughter’s body, death was the result of strangulation.

“This person who did this killing is on the loose,” George told reporters.

He said the teenager’s father found her dead in her room.

The teenager’s mother, Diane Durga, who also flew here from Guyana for the funeral, expressed dissatisfaction with the probe into Delena’s death.

Diane Durga

She recalled speaking with her daughter one week before learning of the teenager’s death.

According to Diane, the youngster assured her that all was well at the time.

“So I figured everything was good and well with her here with her dad and the other children,” the mother told reporters.

The mother said the conclusion that Delana died of ‘natural causes’ due to a blood clot in the lungs made no sense.

“She was healthy and ready to take on the world,” Diane declared.

Individuals at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS), from which Delena graduated last year, described the deceased Guyana native as a ‘top-notch’ student who was ‘unassuming’.

They said Delena was polite, focused, pleasant, and disciplined, and she won the ‘Most Disciplined Student’ award in her graduating class.

And although reserved, they recalled that she was well-liked by others.

Those who knew her are still trying to come to grips with her sudden death.

(Story updated)