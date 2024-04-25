Pierre Attending 23rd ALBA-TCP Summit In Venezuela – St. Lucia Times

The Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, has been invited to attend the 23rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) in Caracas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on April 24, 2024.

This invitation by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, serves as a reminder of the importance of regional solidarity and cooperation during these challenging times.

The ALBA-TCP is a key player in strengthening regional integration and advancing the welfare of the people.

The Summit is significant as it provides an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to unity and cooperation among sister nations.

It is also an opportunity to develop strategies for addressing present and future challenges, with a focus on promoting sustainable and inclusive development for all.

Upon the conclusion of the Summit, the Prime Minister will return to Saint Lucia, on the evening of Wednesday April 24th, 2024.

During his absence, the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Youth Economy, Justice and National Security.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister