Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Has New Head Of Marketing – St. Lucia Times

The Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has selected Mr. Dexter Percil for the position of Head of Marketing, effective February 5, 2024. With nearly two decades of expertise in sales and marketing across prestigious commercial entities in the Caribbean, Mr. Percil brings a wealth of strategic thinking, innovation, and people-centric leadership to his new role.

Equipped with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and a Diploma in Business Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI), Dexter Percil is known for his results-driven approach and dedication to excellence. His impressive career includes notable achievements in sales growth at Blue Waters St. Lucia Ltd., significantly boosting sales revenue at Peter & Company Distribution Ltd., and executing successful marketing campaigns at Banks Holding Ltd. in Barbados.

Chairman of the Board of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mr. Thaddeus M. Antoine remarked, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mr. Percil to the organization, and we are in no doubt that his track record as a sales and marketing expert will contribute significantly to the promotion and growth of Saint Lucia as a premier tourism destination.”

The Head of Marketing plays a crucial role in promoting and enhancing the image of the destination. This includes active participation in the development and monitoring of the Authority’s strategic plan, advising the CEO on industry changes, and contributing to the annual marketing plan. Responsibilities also encompass the development of marketing intelligence through collaboration with research personnel, conducting industry analysis, and sharing insights with stakeholders.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Percil said; “I am truly privileged to contribute my professional experiences, resources, and networks to the esteemed leadership team at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. I aim to utilize the valuable expertise, insights, and connections I’ve acquired through various roles in key tourism source markets to enhance Saint Lucia’s status. This appointment adds a layer of fulfillment as it provides me with an avenue to continue contributing on a national level. I am focused on achieving the organization’s strategic plan, aimed at increasing market share and boosting visitor spend for maximum return on investment.”

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority