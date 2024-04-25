Relative Says Fatal Shooting Victim Was ‘A Good Soul’ – St. Lucia Times

A close relative of fatal shooting victim Kervon Adonis, also known as ‘Schoolie‘ has declared that God will deal with the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Saint Lucia’s homicide toll so far in 2024 increased to 32 with the fatal shooting at Grande Riviere, Gros Islet, in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The relative recalled last speaking with the deceased Wednesday morning.

“He was a good soul,” the relative stated, adding that the fatal shooting victim was a loving individual.

“I can’t say nothing bad about him,” the family member declared.

He could not say whether the deceased had issues with anyone, declaring that if that were the case, Adonis would have kept the matter to himself.

The relative said the deceased did not tell people about his business.

“If he in trouble with somebody, he would not repeat it. He would keep it to himself and deal with it on his own,” he explained.

Regarding the surge in deadly gun violence in Saint Lucia, the family member felt the government could do more to address the situation.

He said the government cannot stop but can control crime.

He also felt the police didn’t care.

“It’s only when something happen they would say they coming and they would be taking things serious. But before it happen, I believe that they doesn’t take much action,” the relative told reporters.

He said Grande Riviere, where the fatal shooting of Kervon Adonis occurred, is a good community.

Police had formally charged Adonis and three other men in November last year for firearm and ammunition possession.

The men all received bail when they appeared in court on Friday, November 17, 2023.