St. Jude Hospital’s Emergency Room Undergoes Renovation – St. Lucia Times

[Vieux Fort, April 24, 2024] – On September 9, 2009, St. Jude Hospital faced a catastrophic fire, resulting in the destruction of critical wards and operating theaters within its aging infrastructure.

Since then, the hospital has been temporarily relocated to the George Odlum Sports Stadium.

In a bid to support the community’s healthcare needs, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, through their Cocoland Cares Programme, has undertaken the renovation of the Emergency Room (ER) at the current St. Jude Hospital site.

As the largest hotel in the south of the island, we believe that it is absolutely necessary to offer assistance to the only health care facility available to our staff, guests and community. We are proud to be a long-standing supporter of the critical services provided by St. Jude, and our team will continue so we can collectively make a difference in patient care.,” stated Mark Adams, President and CEO of Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa.

Gemma Edwin, Finance Manager, enthusiastically shared, “Last year we donated much needed equipment to the Pediatric Ward of the hospital including incubators, warmers, oximeters and a cardiac monitor. This year we wanted to do something that would have a greater impact. The Emergency Room serves as the first and main point of care for the majority of patients visiting the St.Jude Hospital; and so, we felt that it was important to update that space and make it more comfortable for the general public. The Facelift project included new wall paneling to allow for easy cleaning and maintenance; a fresh coat of paint along the corridors and in other ER spaces including the resuscitation bay, new tracks and antimicrobial privacy curtains in the ER spaces, reupholstering of the asthma bay chairs and a new stainless steel foot pedal sink.

Lydia Atkins, CEO of St. Jude Hospital, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Coconut Bay and praised the refurbished Emergency Room. “St. Jude Hospital welcomes the collaboration with Coconut Bay and the refurbished Emergency Room exemplifies the ongoing commitment of St. Jude Hospital, through its private sector partnerships, to ensure that those who live in the south and others who access our facility receive outstanding quality healthcare. Many of our patients are admitted to St. Jude Hospital through our ER and this new space design will help provide an overall better patient experience. We are thankful to Coconut Bay for this initiative and our long-standing relationship.” she remarked.

Dr. Patrick Joseph, ER Consultant at St. Jude Hospital, emphasized the impact of the upgraded facilities on patient care, stating, ” The upgraded facilities can provide more private examination and recovery spaces, reducing patient anxiety and improving overall comfort during critical moments. A well-designed and welcoming environment can positively impact the patient experience, reducing stress, improving satisfaction, and fostering better communication between patients and healthcare providers”

Together, St. Jude Hospital and Coconut Bay’s collaborative endeavor underscores the impactful results achievable through community partnerships. Our shared commitment to serving the needs of our community remains unwavering, and we extend heartfelt thanks to all involved in making this project a resounding success. Moving forward, we eagerly anticipate continued collaboration in our ongoing mission to enhance healthcare services for all.

SOURCE: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa/ St. Jude Hospital