Three Granted Bail On Illegal Gun, Ammunition Charges – St. Lucia Times

The Southern Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continued its operations, with the execution of search warrants and targeted foot and mobile patrols conducted across the division.

These strategies continue to not only reduce the occurrence of violent crimes, but also increase the seizures of illicit items, including weapons, cash and drugs.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, about 5:30 p.m. Officers attached to the Micoud Police station executed a Warrant to Search for Property, upon a residence at Galvanize City, Jn Baptiste Hill, Micoud.

During the search, officers recovered a twelve-gauge shot gun.

Officers arrested and subsequently charged Dillan Octalien alias Ears, a twenty nine (29) year old resident of Jn Baptiste Hill, Castries and Verna Clercin, a forty two (42) year old resident of Jn Baptiste Hill, Micoud, formerly of Malgretoute, Micoud.

Dillan Octalien received bail in the sum of fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) and Verna Clercin, in the sum of thirteen thousand dollars ($13,000.00).

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, about 1:30 p.m. Officers attached to the Crime Suppression Team, conducted a search of a suspicious male in West Hall Group, Vieux Fort.

Shane Charles, a twenty (20) year old resident of the same address, was found in possession of a 9mm Taurus Pistol containing five (5) live rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested and subsequently charged in relation to the discovery.

He was escorted before the Second district Court, where he was granted bail in the sum of thirty-three thousand dollars ($33,000.00).

The matter was adjourned to May 21, 2024, for further case management.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Albert Charlery, Officer with responsibility for the Southern Division commended the diligent officers for their efforts in creating a safer zone for all residents and commuters.

He stated that their dedication, along with the continued support and cooperation of the citizenry, have made a marked difference in the crime reduction efforts in the south of the island.

He continues to maintain that not only is the south picturesque, but that the officers and residents remain committed to displaying that the south is indeed a safe place, despite the best efforts of a few to destabilize and terrorize.

He further asserts that the strides made towards restoring public trust will continue, as officers aggressively pursue criminal elements and their subsequent prosecution.

