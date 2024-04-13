Saint Lucia Government Reports Construction Jobs Surge – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia just had the best job numbers for the construction industry in 14 years. From footpaths in small communities to multi-story buildings and expanding real estate development, the construction industry in Saint Lucia is strengthening.

In 2023, there were 9,102 people gainfully employed in the construction industry. That confirms the policies of the Pierre-led Administration are working to stimulate job creation in Saint Lucia.

Government-backed capital projects are also contributing to an increase in jobs in the local construction industry. Several public sector projects broke ground last year. Some of these projects include:

Renewable Energy Sector Development Project

OECS Tourism Competitiveness Project

Community Tourism Project

Disaster Vulnerability and Reduction Project

St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project

Northern Divisional Police Headquarters Project

Custody Suites Project

The Prime Minister has declared 2024/25 the “Year of Infrastructure”. He has committed $484.9 million to the Government’s Investment Portfolio. Capital expenditures constitute $299.3 million of the total Investment Portfolio of the Government.

Foreign Direct Investment in Saint Lucia is on the upturn. Global brands and investment firms choose Saint Lucia to grow and expand their operations. Since July 2021, the Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, finalized several investment agreements.

Eight international companies are bringing their capital to Saint Lucia to finance various development projects:

Global Ports Holdings Cruise Port Development

Marriott Hotel

Dreams & Zoetry

Sandals La Toc (Expansion/Upgrade)

Hyatt Hotel

Cabot Residences

Secrets Resort and Spa Saint Lucia

Cas-en-Bas Beach Resort

Saint Lucian labourers, workers and service providers, like contractors, stand to benefit directly from the immediate economic impact of each construction project. Construction for some of these development projects commenced in 2023. More projects will break ground and get underway in 2024.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the local construction industry will continue to expand. The government will initiate several more public sector projects in the upcoming year. These projects include:

Road expansion and repair programmes

School plant rehabilitation

Government plant refurbishment

Construction works at the St Jude Hospital

The commencement of works on the Soufriere Hospital

The establishment of the Castries Urban Polyclinic

The completion of works on the La Resource Wellness Center

Rehabilitation of sporting facilities:

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Vieux Fort Stadium

Mindoo Phillip Park

Marchand Grounds

Bellevue Playing Field

Gros- Islet Playing Fields

National Aquatic Center

Housing development in Roseau, Cas-en-Bas and Choc

Expansion of energy projects – to seek alternatives that will diversify our energy needs and reduce our carbon footprint

Laborie Market

Rehabilitation of Rudy John Beach Park

Grand Riviere Community Centre

Northern Police Headquarters

Northern Police Auditorium

Completion of Custody Suites

Cul De Sac Community Center

Community Centre for Castries North and Castries East

Completion of Control Tower at HIA

Commencement of terminal Building at HIA

Private Public Sector construction by GPH at Port Castries and Soufriere

Canaries Market

Micoud Jetty

Community Tourism Projects

Repairs to Fishing Complexes

Vieux Fort Entertainment Centre

Halls of Justice

It’s not just about numbers. The government is working to make the local economy more conducive for hiring and job creation to connect Saint Lucians with sustainable, good-paying jobs.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister