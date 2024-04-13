Saint Lucia Government Reports Construction Jobs Surge – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia just had the best job numbers for the construction industry in 14 years. From footpaths in small communities to multi-story buildings and expanding real estate development, the construction industry in Saint Lucia is strengthening.
In 2023, there were 9,102 people gainfully employed in the construction industry. That confirms the policies of the Pierre-led Administration are working to stimulate job creation in Saint Lucia.
Government-backed capital projects are also contributing to an increase in jobs in the local construction industry. Several public sector projects broke ground last year. Some of these projects include:
Renewable Energy Sector Development Project
OECS Tourism Competitiveness Project
Community Tourism Project
Disaster Vulnerability and Reduction Project
St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project
Northern Divisional Police Headquarters Project
Custody Suites Project
The Prime Minister has declared 2024/25 the “Year of Infrastructure”. He has committed $484.9 million to the Government’s Investment Portfolio. Capital expenditures constitute $299.3 million of the total Investment Portfolio of the Government.
Foreign Direct Investment in Saint Lucia is on the upturn. Global brands and investment firms choose Saint Lucia to grow and expand their operations. Since July 2021, the Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, finalized several investment agreements.
Eight international companies are bringing their capital to Saint Lucia to finance various development projects:
Global Ports Holdings Cruise Port Development
Marriott Hotel
Dreams & Zoetry
Sandals La Toc (Expansion/Upgrade)
Hyatt Hotel
Cabot Residences
Secrets Resort and Spa Saint Lucia
Cas-en-Bas Beach Resort
Saint Lucian labourers, workers and service providers, like contractors, stand to benefit directly from the immediate economic impact of each construction project. Construction for some of these development projects commenced in 2023. More projects will break ground and get underway in 2024.
Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the local construction industry will continue to expand. The government will initiate several more public sector projects in the upcoming year. These projects include:
Road expansion and repair programmes
School plant rehabilitation
Government plant refurbishment
Construction works at the St Jude Hospital
The commencement of works on the Soufriere Hospital
The establishment of the Castries Urban Polyclinic
The completion of works on the La Resource Wellness Center
Rehabilitation of sporting facilities:
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground
Vieux Fort Stadium
Mindoo Phillip Park
Marchand Grounds
Bellevue Playing Field
Gros- Islet Playing Fields
National Aquatic Center
Housing development in Roseau, Cas-en-Bas and Choc
Expansion of energy projects – to seek alternatives that will diversify our energy needs and reduce our carbon footprint
Laborie Market
Rehabilitation of Rudy John Beach Park
Grand Riviere Community Centre
Northern Police Headquarters
Northern Police Auditorium
Completion of Custody Suites
Cul De Sac Community Center
Community Centre for Castries North and Castries East
Completion of Control Tower at HIA
Commencement of terminal Building at HIA
Private Public Sector construction by GPH at Port Castries and Soufriere
Canaries Market
Micoud Jetty
Community Tourism Projects
Repairs to Fishing Complexes
Vieux Fort Entertainment Centre
Halls of Justice
It’s not just about numbers. The government is working to make the local economy more conducive for hiring and job creation to connect Saint Lucians with sustainable, good-paying jobs.
