First Taiwanese CIP Business Delegation Visits Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

The Government of Saint Lucia has implemented an economic investment immigration program (CIP) since 2015.

For the first time, it welcomed 14 investors from the Republic of China (Taiwan) whoobtained citizenship through this program to experience the country’s growing economy, beautiful scenery and natural landscapes, rich culture, and cuisine.

The business trip, titled “Beyond the Passport: Saint Lucia Investment DiscoveryTour”, with the invitation of Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister of SaintLucia and Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, and organized by KIIDREAM International Consulting Co., the official CIP Promoter, was responsible for the planning, coordination and execution, under the supervision of the Embassy of Saint Lucia in the Republic of China (Taiwan), of a five-day investors trip to Saint Lucia.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire gave the delegation a warm welcome on the first day of their arrival in Saint Lucia and provided investors with a promising visit full of inspiration.

Ambassador of Saint Lucia to the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Dr. Robert K. Lewis also expressed his joy at the success of this event by sharing, “It is heartening and deeply touching to see investors showing such strong interest in our business prospects, rich culture and natural beauty in Saint Lucia. I hope this business visit will not only promote Economic cooperation but also deepen the relationship between the two peoples and inject new vitality into the friendship between Saint Lucia and Taiwan”.

Invest Saint Lucia, the Government’s agency with responsibilities for stimulating, promoting and facilitating the development of business and investment activities inSaint Lucia, introduced the investors to a variety of rich opportunities in keyindustries such as tourism, manufacturing, global business outsourcing and realestate, and provided investors with the entire process from obtaining citizenship tocoaching companies to take root in Saint Lucia.

The full strategy V.I.B.E. invites everyone to VISIT, INVEST, BUILD and ESTABLISH to jointly build a sustainable business in Saint Lucia.

The investors’ tour was deemed a great success by all who participated andassisted.

SOURCE: Invest Saint Lucia