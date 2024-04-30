Police Seize Assault Rifles, Ammunition In Gros Islet Operation – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, April 26, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a successful operation in the community of Morne Serpent, Gros-Islet which resulted in the recovery of two firearms.

During the operation the Officers executed five (5) Warrants to Search for Property, which led to the discovery and seizure of two (2) AR15 assault rifles, and thirty-seven (37) rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Following this recovery, five (5) persons were arrested for the offence of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. Two (2) individuals were arrested for the offence of Obstruction.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) would like to take this opportunity to commend the hardworking officers who participated in this operation, which led to the recovery of these lethal weapons.

The RSLPF is also grateful to the citizens who cooperate with and continue to support RSLPF initiatives, as the organization remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, to make Saint Lucia a safer place for all people.

Simultaneously, the RSLPF wishes to remind civilians that it is an offence to Obstruct any Police Officer in the execution of their duties.

The legal authority for this is predicated on section (60) (2) (c) of the Police Act of Saint Lucia Chapter 14.01 of the Revised Laws of Saint Lucia 2021, which states:

“Whoever assaults, obstructs, or resists, or incites any other person to assault, obstruct or resist, any police officer in the execution of his or her duty, is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months.”

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.