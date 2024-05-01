Riviere Doree Group Clears The Air On ‘Stolen’ Artifact – St. Lucia Times

The Riviere Doree Revival Group has clarified reports that a historic sugar mill wheel had again been stolen.

The clarification, including an apology for ‘misinformation’ provided regarding the artifact, appeared on the group’s Facebook page.

The group and local media had reported that the sugar mill wheel was stolen on April 28, 2024.

However, a day later, a Riviere Doree resident informed the HTS Evening News that he had secured the item.

The group’s Facebook post explained that without its knowledge, “the resident in question, who is not a member of the Riviere Doree Revival Group, acted unilaterally to relocate the Wheel.”

Nevertheless, the Riviere Doree Revival Group appreciated the resident’s interest.

The group has been seeking to partner with various national stakeholder agencies to safeguard the integrity of the Riviere Doree Historical Site.

It disclosed that a very important aim is to forge unity among residents to facilitate the sustainable advancement of the community.

The group noted, ” We believe that this is best done through engagement and not via the media. We are committed to such a process.”

In addition, it noted there were obvious security issues concerning the site in question and a need to develop a site management plan.

The Facebook post appealed to the Government, the Private sector, and other national agencies to partner with the Riviere Doree Revival Group to uphold the sustainability and integrity of the Riviere Doree Historical Site.