No Foul Play Suspected In Death At Ciceron Residence – St. Lucia Times

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of an ailing man in Ciceron, Castries.

Residents identified the deceased as Edison Charlemagne.

He was in his fifties and was found dead at his home.

Charlemagne’s long-time friend Paul Stephen, recalled finding the deceased in a sitting position on a bed.

Stephen said that, in the presence of witnesses, he forced his way into Charlemagne’s home after repeatedly calling and not obtaining a response.

He disclosed that his friend had been enduring ‘different complications’ and had been coughing up blood.

“At the end of the day, he couldn’t do anything for himself,” the long-time friend explained.

“He couldn’t even open a soft drink,” Stephen observed.

Stephen said as a result, he would check on the ailing Ciceron resident.

“I gave him food last night. He didn’t touch it,” Stephen told reporters.

“That’s a natural death,” he declared.

Charlemagne had taken early retirement from his work as a groundsman due to his deteriorating health.

Stephen told reporters that despite his deceased friend’s illness, about two weeks ago, individuals entered the ailing man’s home and stole some money.

After the theft, the house was fitted with burglar bars.

A relative of the deceased explained that Charlemagne’s health issues included asthma, exacerbated by dust from roadworks.

According to the relative, Charlemagne had been back and forth to doctors since March last year.

The family member said after a neighbour called to say there was no response when they called at the deceased’s home, the neighbour received the family’s permission to enter the home to investigate.