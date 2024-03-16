Four Caribbean Nations Unite To Set Citizenship Investment Floor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 25, 2024: In a significant move towards cooperation and standardization, the leaders of Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Kitts & Nevis have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to align their Citizenship by Investment Programs (CIPs).

This agreement introduces a uniform minimum investment price of USD 200,000; enhances regulatory collaboration, promotes transparency, and establishes a regional authority for oversight.

The initiative aims for full implementation by June 30, marking a pivotal step towards more coordinated economic strategies in the region. Notably, Saint Lucia did not participate in this agreement, sparking discussions about its implications. For more information, details see the IMI – Investment Migration Insider