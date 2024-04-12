UWP Condemns SLP Over Sir Calixte’s ‘House Slaves’ Remark – St. Lucia Times

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has accused the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) of vile racism and bigotry over ‘house slaves’ remark by former Government Minister, Sir Calixte George.

George spoke during the MBC Television show ‘Can I Help You’.

Castries Central MP and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for Housing and Local Government, Richard Frederick, hosts the television programme.

A UWP statement said Sir Calixte George, a senior labour party member, had re-endorsed the SLP’s use of racism to divide the country during the broadcast Thursday night.

The former Minister said looking at UWP leader Allen Chastanet’s demeanor and actions in the House of Assembly, one could see the effect of a slave driver.

“What you have there now in Saint Lucia is a slave master with a whole set of house slaves in the United Workers Party,” Sir Calixte asserted.

In a release Friday, the UWP accused him of referring to all its members and the 37,000 people who voted for the party as house slaves.

The release asserted the democratic and constitutional right of all citizens to choose which party to vote for on election day.

“Furthermore, on the same show, the government Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister endorsed a supporter calling for the death of the Leader of the Opposition,” the opposition party noted.

The UWP cited many citizens’ outrage and the harm done.

In this regard, it called on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and his labour party to condemn the racist remarks and distance themselves from the ‘egregious remarks and bigotry endorsed by his Minister’.