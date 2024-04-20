Soufriere Residents To Receive Free Wi-Fi – St. Lucia Times

y Geneve Gonzag

In a significant move to enhance connectivity and digital access, residents and visitors to Soufriere are set to benefit from free public Wi-Fi for the next five years.

The initiative is being implemented by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) under its Universal Service Fund.

Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy seamless connectivity for educational, recreational and professional purposes while visitors can access information, stay connected and share their experiences online during their stay in this picturesque destination.

At present, telecommunications firm Flow is installing fiber-optic cables and access points to make district-wide Wi-Fi access possible.

Twenty-eight community Wi-Fi sites will be connected by the end of March 2024.

Users will simply need to connect to the designated network to access fast and reliable internet service at no cost.

The project is being undertaken by the USF in response to a proposal submitted by the Soufrière Font Saint-Jacques Constituency Council at the behest of the Parliamentary Representative for Soufrière Font Saint-Jacques, Hon. Emma Hippolyte.

“We are reintroducing free Wi-Fi to residents of Wingsville, New Development, Parnes, Fort Bernier, Lower Boulevard Street, and public users on the waterfronts and the Soufrière Square, and significantly expanding coverage by introducing the service to underserved communities such as Zeno, Saint-Philippe, Bellevue-des, Minnie, Mocha, Barons Drive, Marquette Road, and streets such as Delia Street, Smith Street, Victoria Street and High Street,” she said.

“We are also introducing the free Wi-Fi service to the bus stop and the Soufrière Hospital. For the next five years, residents and visitors to these areas will be able to connect with family and friends, have access to information, and be able to conduct business without having to worry about the cost of putting data on their phones.”

Infrastructural works are expected to be completed in March and all 28 hotspots will be activated by April 31.

SOURCE: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation