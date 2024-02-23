Rayneau Wants To Sell Agricultural Produce To Sandals – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia businessman Rayneau Gajadhar is discussing selling agricultural produce to the Sandals resort, which is due to open in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on March 27.

Gajadhar has launched the agricultural exports company Rayneau Industries Limited.

The company intends to become the aggregator for agricultural products in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

However, Gajadhar told St. Lucia Times there was yet to be a deal to supply Sandals, and no agreement was in place.

“We are in negotiations,” he explained.

“Like any other location we believe will purchase the product from us, we have approached them,” Gajadhar disclosed.

Over a year ago, Rayneau Industries Limited started buying and redistributing all agricultural products in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gajadhar explained that since Geest Industries, regional farmers had not had a good agricultural product aggregator, although the focus was on diversification away from bananas.

Nevertheless, he told St. Lucia Times Vincentian Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar was ‘very aggressive’ in ensuring the best for farmers.

“After discussions with him, we decided that I would purchase all agricultural products and redistribute them,” the Saint Lucia businessman explained.

“The difference with our model is that we are buying all agricultural products. We are not looking for only grade one,” Gajadhar stated.

He said the reason was that some farmers might be unable to produce to a particular standard.

However, while buying all the agricultural produce, Gajadhar said his company would not pay the same price for all quality grades.

“We are now sorting it and distributing it to the various clients based on what they are willing to accept,” he declared.

Gajadhar said the initiative has worked very well.

“The most interesting part of it is that the farmers get paid instantly. It’s not like you are bringing your goods and you have to wait until tomorrow to get paid,” the Saint Lucia businessman said.

He revealed that the Vincentian Agriculture Minister was excited about it and many farmers were happy.