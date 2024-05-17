WASCO Announces Water Rationing For The South – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has announced water rationing for the south of the island as part of its water scarcity management plan.

According to WASCO, the exercise will temporarily distribute water at selected points for a designated period.

It will remain in effect until water levels increase.

A WASCO release stated that the Desruisseaux, Belle Vue, Toucousson, Upper Saltibus, Lower Saltibus, Patience and Bois Joli networks will experience interruptions during the southern valving exercise.

The company disclosed that sharing has now commenced on the Bois Joli Network and may temporarily affect the water supply to the following areas:

Dennery Village

Rocky Lane

Dennery By-Pass

Green Mountain

Anse Canot

Bordelais Correctional Facility

WASCO has encouraged customers to collect and conserve water during community valving/sharing.

In addition, the company has underscored the need to reduce waste and curb consumption through water-saving measures.

On Monday, Saint Lucia’s Cabinet of Ministers approved declaring a water-related emergency, the fourth in the past decade, as the country experiences rainfall scarcity and water supply challenges.

The water-related emergency restricts activities, including using potable water on lawns, pressure washing, mixing concrete, and filling swimming pools.

Anyone who contravenes the measure is liable on summary conviction to fines, imprisonment, or both.