Police Seize ‘Offensive Instruments’ Concealed On Students – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, May 17, 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted a comprehensive operation with the goal of enhancing public safety by continuing to address criminal activity directly.

During this operation, officers from the Traffic Enforcement Team, Bicycle Patrol Unit, and the Patrol Team engaged in various activities, including:

Searches within the city: In response to growing concerns about delinquent behaviour among secondary school students, law enforcement officers conducted multiple searches in the Castries area. Consequently, officers discovered and seized seventeen (17) offensive instruments concealed on students.

Sweeps in Criminogenic Areas: The operation included sweeps in areas known for criminal activity. These efforts led to the arrest of a suspect involved in an ongoing Attempted Murder investigation.

Traffic Operations: The operation concluded with a traffic enforcement effort, during which one-hundred and twenty (120) vehicles were stopped. Twenty-one (21) tickets were issued for various violations, and two (2) motor vehicles were impounded.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains resolute in our pursuit of justice.

Through proactive crime-fighting strategies, we will identify and prosecute criminal elements. We express gratitude to law-abiding citizens for their support as we strive to create a safer Saint Lucia for all.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. File Photo: Student stop and search in Castries in March, 2024.