Fuel Price Adjustments Announced For Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of the LPG 100 lb cylinder and Bulk (Wholesale) LPG has changed.

The retail price of Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, the LPG 20 lb and 22 lb cylinders remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, February 12th, 2024.

Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per gallon.

Diesel remains unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per gallon.

Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.58 per litre or $11.72 per gallon.

The 20 lb Cylinder (9.07kg) is being subsidized at $18.88 per cylinder and the 22 lb cylinder (9.98kg) is being subsidized at $20.76 per cylinder.

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $36.00 per cylinder.

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $39.60 per cylinder.

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $264.84 to $274.38 per cylinder.

Bulk (Wholesale) LPG increased from $2.52 per pound to $2.61 per pound.

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, March 4, 2024.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce