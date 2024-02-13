Pierre Says Castries Needs A Facelift, Announces Cleanup – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has declared that the Saint Lucia capital, Castries, needs a facelift, and his government intends to spend money on that project next year.

“Castries needs a facelift. The sidewalks need to be done, but there needs to be some level of discipline in the people of Saint Lucia,” Pierre, Minister of Finance, asserted.

He spoke to reporters on the sidelines of Tuesday’s House of Assembly sitting.

Pierre condemned the indiscriminate garbage disposal everywhere, lamenting that some people insist on doing so.

In this regard, the Prime Minister believed the practice should attract stiffer penalties.

“If you ever look at the waterways, everything there was put by somebody. There is nothing that came on its own,” the PM said.

He said the items included fridges, stoves and chairs.

“We can’t tolerate that,” Pierre declared.

Nevertheless, he announced plans for a ‘cleansing’ of the city next week, including Bideau Park, and the site of the old police headquarters.

“We are going to be doing a general cleaning,” the Castries East MP told reporters.

Pierre, Housing and Local Government Minister Richard Frederick and others recently toured the capital.

Frederick expressed concern about the city’s state, including haphazard vending, and announced measures to address the problem, including constructing vending booths.