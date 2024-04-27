Carnival Queen Delegates Assigned Sponsors – St. Lucia Times

The seven (7) delegates participating in the 2024 National Carnival Queen Pageant were officially presented to their corporate sponsors yesterday evening, at the annual Sashing Ceremony held at Sandals Grande.

The event was streamed live, giving the public an opportunity to join in the excitement of the announcement. The delegates and their assigned sponsors are as follows:

Aeryn George – Miss Windjammer Landing & Residences

Anneka Thompson – Miss Bank of Saint Lucia

Kadin Antoine – Miss Caribcation

Menella Sebaram – Miss Caribbean Galaxy & Real Estate

Shan Lucien – Miss Bounty Rum

Tunisia President – Miss Pierre Marcel

Yaneil Joseph – Miss Duty Free Pointe Seraphine

In recognition of the 70th staging of the National Carnival Queen Pageant, delegates were all sashed by Queens from past years.

Chairperson of the National Carnival Queen Pageant Committee, Trevor King, spoke to the significance of paying homage to the queens. “This Pageant is in my opinion the most beautiful part of our festival. Several women have paraded in dazzling gowns and stellar costumes in a celebration of culture and national pride, and their contributions to the vibrance of our festival for over 70 years cannot go unnoticed. Thank you to our eternally graceful and regal queens.” Some of the queens in attendance reigned as far back as 1973.

During the ceremony, the CPMC also recognized the contributions of Michelle Monrose, for her contribution to the National Carnival Queen Show having served as the head of the planning committee for several years; Sean Greaves, local costume designer, talent coordinator, and trainer; and Massy Stores for having sponsored the pageant for over twenty years.

In her welcome address, Chairperson of the Carnival Planning & Management Committee, Ms. Tamara Gibson, commended sponsors on their contributions to the development of the pageant and its delegates. “There’s always overwhelming interest surrounding the National Carnival Queen Pageant, and in recent years we’ve seen our sponsors take their support to new heights. You’ve become invested far past your individual delegate. You recognize the principles of youth development, sustainability, and inclusivity that have become the drivers of our work at the CPMC, and you utilize your resources to ensure that you provide each delegate with opportunities to reach their maximum potential.”

Following the sashing, the delegates will now become ambassadors for their brands.

Sponsors arrange various sessions to give delegates an insight into their business, including tours of their facilities.

The sashing ceremony is available for viewing on the YouTube page of Carnival Saint Lucia. Follow @saintluciacarnivalqueenpageant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more updates on the pageant and @carnivalsaintlucia for all things Carnival.

The National Carnival Queen Pageant is set to take place on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, at the Pavilion on Rodney Bay.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee