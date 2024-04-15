Felix Responds To Pierre’s Invitation To Join The Cabinet – St. Lucia Times

Choiseul-Saltibus MP Bradley Felix of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has responded to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s invitation to join the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration.

Pierre announced the invitation at Monday’s regular pre-Cabinet press briefing.

“The former Prime Minister (Stephenson King) is in the Cabinet, and I have invited Bradley Felix. If he wants, he can follow, once he can follow the principles of our party,” Pierre told reporters.

“We’re inclusive. We want to bring everybody together—all men and women of goodwill. We have a big umbrella. Come in,” the Prime Minister declared.

Felix, in response, recalled that the Prime Minister had made overtures to him at almost every House of Assembly meeting.

However, he explained that he had never taken Pierre seriously.

Felix recalled that he was in office as a UWP MP to represent the people of Choiseul-Saltibus.

“I have no intention of joining any other party at this point in time,” he told St. Lucia Times.

Felix was also confident that the people of his constituency were not worried about anything that would jeopardise their trust in him representing them as a member of the UWP.

When asked whether his intentions might change in the future, the MP responded that anything could change.

“But it is not anything in my vision. Anything could happen in the future. My political career could come to an end when the next election is called. Anything can happen,” Felix stated.

“I think when we speak we need to speak in an expression so that we always can be very careful in how people interpret what we say,” he stated.

Felix and UWP leader Allen Chastanet (Micoud South) were the only party members to retain seats in the July 26, 2021, general elections.

The SLP surged into office by a landslide after the polls.

The government currently enjoys a 15-2 majority in the House of Assembly.

Stephenson King, who quit the UWP to run an Independent and retained his Castries North seat, and Richard Frederick, who ran as an ‘Independent Labour’ candidate and won Castries Central, accepted posts in the SLP Cabinet after the SLP landslide.