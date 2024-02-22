‘One Shot’, Two Others Killed In Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

Three people died following a flare-up of gun violence as Saint Lucia celebrated its 45th anniversary of Independence.

Two men were shot dead at West Hall in Vieux Fort, while another male was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Richfond, Dennery.

Overnight, there had been confirmation of one death as a result of the Vieux Fort incident.

However, another individual succumbed.

Police have identified the Vieux Fort deceased as 23-year-old Qunicy Mathurin, also known as ‘One Shot’ of Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort and Edley Celise of Martin Luther Street, Vieux Fort.

According to reports, the fatal shootings occurred at about 8:00 pm on Thursday while a party was in full swing.

A wake for a deceased woman was also taking place in the same neighbourhood.

Less than two hours later, Richfond police in Dennery received a shooting report and found the unresponsive body of a male with a wound to the head.

The deceased has been identified as Baune Demar of Grande Ravine, Dennery.

Since the year started, Saint Lucia has recorded seventeen homicides.