Caribbean Netball Association Hosts Golden Jubilee Gala – St. Lucia Times

The Caribbean Netball Association (CNA) celebrated its golden jubilee on Sunday, April 7th, 2024, with a gala.

The event, marking 50 years of fostering netball excellence throughout the Caribbean region, occurred at the Sandals Grande Ballroom in Saint Lucia.

It was a grand affair that attracted netball enthusiasts, sports personalities, and dignitaries.

Rufina Paul, President of both the Caribbean Netball Association and the St Lucia Netball Association, highlighted the CNA’s foundation and evolution, tracing its origins back to the 1954 establishment of the West Indies Netball Board of Control with the primary objective of nurturing and advancing netball across the West Indies.

The highlight of the night was the tribute paid to four stalwarts whose unwavering dedication and pivotal contributions greatly contributed to shaping the Caribbean Netball Association into a powerhouse of netball excellence.

One of the awardees, Cathy Kathy Harper-Hall, underscored the essence of giving selflessly without expecting reciprocity in her acceptance speech.

“I see my life as a life of giving to others without receiving. But it is amazing to see what I have received unexpectedly-including tonight,” she stated.

The gala honored the rich legacy of netball in the Caribbean and heralded a promising future filled with continued excellence, inclusivity, and sportsmanship across the region.