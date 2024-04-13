Bank Of Saint Lucia Reinforces Partnership With Saint Lucia Jazz – St. Lucia Times

For almost three decades, Bank of Saint Lucia has reinforced its commitment to the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival spanning events such as Main Stage, Soufriere and Monchy Jazz.

The length of this partnership solidifies the Bank’s continued support to the enrichment of the arts and culture of our nation.

Bank of Saint Lucia’s sponsorship of these events goes beyond mere financial support; to encompass community and educational initiatives focused mainly on youth development and nurturing our youth’s talent.

Ketha Auguste, Chief Financial Officer at Bank of Saint Lucia believes that; “The Bank’s partnership with the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival reflects our dedication to fostering cultural enrichment and economic growth within the communities we serve. Through our support, we aim to contribute to the vibrancy of Saint Lucian Arts and Music, while also nurturing local talent.”

This year, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has welcomed BOSL as a platinum sponsor for Main Stage Jazz to the value of $200,000.00.

Through this partnership, Bank of Saint Lucia will be hosting a series of educational sessions in conjunction with other main sponsors of the event to focus heavily on the empowerment of Saint Lucian youth in the area of music and the arts.

Mr. Dexter Percil, Head of Marketing at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority was thrilled to partner with Bank of Saint Lucia again and shared his thoughts; “The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival is a cornerstone of our island’s cultural calendar, showcasing the rich diversity of music and arts that Saint Lucia has to offer. We are grateful for the continued support of Bank of Saint Lucia, whose commitment to this event underscores their dedication to promoting and showcasing Saint Lucia’s unique cultural identity to the world.”

Support of the Jazz events in Monchy and Soufriere lies at the heart of Bank of Saint Lucia’s connection with these communities.

At a cheque handover ceremony at the Financial Centre, Bridge Street, Loverly St Aimee, SRDF expressed gratitude for BOSL’s ongoing commitment to Soufriere Jazz “we are happy that Bank of Saint Lucia continues to grow with Soufriere Jazz. The impact of their support is undeniable!”

Mr. Axel Philip who is one of the organizers of Monchy Jazz 2024 was also present and echoed the statements on the partnership with BOSL “Muzik en Kweyol is a developing community event and Bank of Saint Lucia is there with us and we look forward to this partnership in years to come.”

Bank of Saint Lucia has also launched a special Jazz promotion titled “Be a Star at Jazz with BOSL” which will reward a Bank of Saint Lucia Visa Credit Card customer and his/her guest to an unforgettable VIP experience for Mainstage Jazz.

Customers who use their BOSL credit card for transactions of XCD$500 or more, can win a Jazz experience fit for royalty which includes VIP access to a Main Stage event, luxury transportation, champagne, a full jazzy makeover and the best seat in the house.

Customers are encouraged to continue using their BOSL Visa Credit Cards for more chances to win. The promotion ends on April 30th, 2024.

For more details on Bank of Saint Lucia’s Jazz Promotion, visit www.www.bankofsaintlucia.combankofsaintlucia.com

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia