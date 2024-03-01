WASCO Enhances Community Water Trucking – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has implemented a revamped water trucking service to address challenges with the supply of water on the northern network.

This new relief service builds on assistance that the company has been providing to some communities as a means of accessing a safe source of potable water.

WASCO is prioritizing the short-term transport of water to the most vulnerable areas on the northern network including Beausejour, Bella Rosa, Massade, Cas En Bas, Cap Estate, Bonne Terre, Rodney Heights, Monchy, Piat, Grand Riviere, Norbert, Degazon, Morne Serpent, Monier, Corinth, Trouya, Vigie and a small section of the City of Castries.

These locations have been grouped into zones, each of which is equipped with a designated water truck and a team to manage the dispensing of water.

Due to the scarcity of supply, water trucks will serve a maximum of 1000 gallons per customer. The public is encouraged to contact the numbers provided below to request relief via our emergency trucking service.

To report supply interruptions and/or localized faults, please contact our control room at the following numbers: 457-3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812.

Additionally, reports can be made via WhatsApp Messenger, forward contact information and location to 482-0052.

WASCO appreciates the patience of our consumers and thanks the public for their continued support as we work to enhance the efficiency of the water supply system.

SOURCE: Water and Sewerage Company Inc.