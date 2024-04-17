Saint Lucia Welcomes More Regional Connectivity – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), along with Industry Partners SLASPA, celebrated Air Adelphi’s first flight to George FL Charles Airport (SLU) on April 15, 2024.

This new service offers charter flights linking St. Vincent, Saint Lucia, and Martinique. Flights will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, providing convenient travel options between these destinations.

Welcoming the flight were key figures including Paul Collymore, President of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association; Hassani Neptune, Airport Manager (SLU); Mario Reyes, Chair of SLTA’s Airlift Committee; Rosie Augustin, Research and Planning Manager; and Geraine Georges, Public Relations Manager.

Collymore emphasized the significance of improving regional connections, especially with Martinique, a pivotal tourism market for Saint Lucia, as he welcomed the new service.

He also noted the alignment of the flight schedule with the upcoming events on the 2024 calendar, including the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Saint Lucia Carnival, and the Caribbean Premiere League.

Captain Nigel Morton and 1st Officer, Simon Reyes received the commemorative plaque on behalf of Air Adelphi.

Air Adelphi will departure from Kingstown (SVD) at 7:30 am and arrive in Castries (SLU) at 7:55 am.

The flight will departure from Castries (SLU) at 8:15 am and arrive in Fort de France (FDF) at 8:30 am.

A subsequent departure takes place from Fort de France (FDF) at 9:00 am, with arrival scheduled for Castries (SLU) at 9:15 am. The flight later Departs from Castries (SLU) at 9:30 am and will Arrive in Kingstown (SVD) at 9:55 am.