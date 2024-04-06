RSLPF Conducts Unity Exercise 2024 Sensitisation – St. Lucia Times

As Saint Lucia prepared to host the Regional Security System (RSS) Unity Exercise 2024, dubbed UNEX ’24; the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a citizen sensitisation exercise.

The RSLPF’s Public Relations Team visited Beausejour, Gros-Islet, and Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort to inform residents about the annual RSS event.

“The officers distributed pamphlets and engaged in heartfelt conversations,” according to a police Facebook post.

It said the public welcomed the presence of the officers, resulting in a general excitement and anticipation of the exercises.

“Community members expressed gratitude for the courtesy extended by the officers and viewed the Unity Exercise 2024, as an important tool to help in the fight against crime, locally and regionally,” the RSLPF release stated.

In addition, the release disclosed that officers assured community members that the RSS has a shared vision of a safer, harmonious Saint Lucia and, by extension, the Caribbean region.

Over 200 military and police officials are involved in UNEX ’24 in Saint Lucia.

During the April 3 to 13 event, the regional and international participants will engage in various military exercises, including land-based maneuvers and sea operations.

However, the organizers have said there’s no cause for alarm about seeing live ammunition and the heavy presence of forces.

They explained that all activities would occur in a safe environment to strengthen the region’s defence against modern threats.

UNEX ’24 aims to improve mechanisms for regional cooperation within the RSS in response to security issues.

They include drug trafficking, terrorism, and other threats to border security.