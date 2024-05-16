American Airlines Reintroduces Nonstop New York To Saint Lucia Flights – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce the expansion of American Airlines’ service, connecting New York to the adventure capital, Saint Lucia.
With a rising demand for travel to our destination, American Airlines will reintroduce nonstop Saturday-only service from New York (JFK) to Saint Lucia (UVF) starting December 7, 2024.
This service offers travelers enhanced flexibility and convenience during the destination’s peak winter tourism season.
“We are thrilled to welcome American Airlines’ expanded service, providing more opportunities for travelers to immerse themselves in the splendor of Saint Lucia. This reintroduction of services will adequately complement the significant room renovations already completed and new ones soon to be available,” stated Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information.
Whether visitors are in search of a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a rejuvenating escape, Saint Lucia’s lush landscapes, pristine beaches, Sulphur Springs, Mud Baths, and rich cultural experiences await. From the majestic Pitons to vibrant coral reefs, the island boasts a diverse array of activities for every traveler to enjoy.
In addition to increased flight options, passengers can expect a modern 737 aircraft, spacious cabins, and exceptional onboard amenities.
Tickets to Saint Lucia (UVF) will be available for purchase starting May 20 through American’s website and mobile app.
This expansion marks a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and accessibility to our beautiful island destination giving visitors and the diaspora the opportunity to have breakfast in New York, and lunch in Saint Lucia.
