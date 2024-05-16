Pierre To Attend Taiwan’s Presidential Inauguration – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre has accepted an invitation from the Government of Taiwan to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of the 16th-term President and Vice President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on May 20th, 2024.

Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan) share long standing diplomatic relations and this invitation underscores the strong and enduring ties between our two nations.

During his visit to Taiwan, Prime Minister Pierre will have the opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our countries.

Expenses for the Prime Minister and his delegation will be covered by the Government of Taiwan.

Prime Minister Pierre will also be a guest of Honour at an Independence Banquet in London on the 26th of May, 2024, where he is expected to address Saint Lucian Nationals on recent events.

Prime Minister Pierre will depart on May 16th, 2024 and is scheduled to return to Saint Lucia on May 27th, 2024.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy, and Minister for Justice and National Security.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister