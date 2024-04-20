Registration Open For National Schools Calypso Competition – St. Lucia Times

The Carnival Planning and Management Committee announces the opening of registration for all Primary and Secondary Schools on island for the 2024 National Schools Calypso Competition.

The event forms part of several activities under the Junior Carnival Calendar including the Schools Panorama Festival and the Junior Parade of the Bands. All Primary and Secondary Schools on island are invited to register a representative for the Schools Calypso Competition.

To register, all schools must complete the registration form at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HK9RQHX with the name of the School and provide details of their representative.

The Competition is judged in two parts; Primary Schools and Secondary Schools. The deadline for submission of completed registration forms is Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

National Schools Calypso returned to the Lucian Carnival Calendar last year, after a brief hiatus caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The competition featured sixteen schools across the island, six at the Secondary School level and ten at the Primary School level.

Darnel from Reunion Combined School and Yandi J from the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School are the reigning National Schools Calypso Monarchs.

Individual registrations for this competition will not be considered. All Calypsonians must represent a Primary or Secondary level educational institution.

The National Schools Calypso Competition will be held on Friday, July 7, 2024.

To stay informed on updates on the National Schools Calypso Competition such as venue and ticket information, and information on other national carnival events, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @JRCarnivalSaintLucia on Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee