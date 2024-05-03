Japan Centre Donates Over 100 Cartons Of Clothing – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment via its division of Human Services and Family Affairs, has expressed profound gratitude to the Japan Relief Clothing Center for their recent donation of over 100 cartons of essential clothing items.

Facilitated through the tireless efforts of Ms. Kanako Kikuchi, a Japanese volunteer from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the generous contribution has made a significant impact on communities across Saint Lucia.

The donated items, including towels, shirts, socks, and dry activewear, have been distributed to needy individuals and households.

Priority was given to children in Foster Care, ensuring their comfort and well-being.

Additionally, clients of the department residing in eight regions, including Gros Islet, Castries, Babonneau, Canaries/Anse la Raye, Dennery, Micoud, Vieux Fort/Laborie, and Choiseul/Soufrière, have benefited from this initiative.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Japan Relief Clothing Center for their invaluable support,” noted Leah Goring, Senior Field Social Worker attached to the Division of Human Services and Family Affairs. “This donation has not only provided essential clothing but also a sense of dignity and hope to those in need,” she stated.

The impact of this donation has extended beyond traditional beneficiaries, reaching organizations such as Cornerstone, Marian Home, St. Lucy’s Home, the South Castries Semi-Professional Football Team, the Cerebral Palsy Association, and elderly persons within communities of Mon Repos and Babonneau.

Distribution commenced in late February 2024 and continues to uplift and empower communities throughout Saint Lucia.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment remains committed to its mission of providing support and assistance to those in need.

This latest partnership with the Japan Relief Clothing Center continues to exemplify the spirit of collaboration and goodwill.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment