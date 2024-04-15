Pierre Says ‘Calixte Can Defend Himself’ – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, describing Sir Calixte George as a grown man whom he has great respect for, told reporters on Monday that he would not be drawn into defending the former Minister.

Sir Calixte is the center of controversy over remarks he made last week on the MBC Television show ‘Can I Help You.’

The former Minister said looking at United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet’s demeanor and actions in the House of Assembly, one could see the effect of a slave driver.

“What you have there now in Saint Lucia is a slave master with a whole set of house slaves in the United Workers Party,” Sir Calixte asserted.

The UWP condemned the comments, accusing the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) of vile racism and bigotry.

The opposition group also urged Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and the SLP to condemn the racist remarks from a man it said is a senior labour party member.

In response, Pierre told reporters he did not know what Sir Calixte said and would not comment.

“I don’t know what he said. I didn’t hear what he said. I am not going to comment on what he said,” the Prime Minister stated.

Pierre was overseas at the time of the controversial remarks.

“Calixte is a grown man- a very grown, intelligent man. That’s his opinion. You are not going to drive me into defending Calixte. Calixte can defend himself,” the Prime Minister said when reporters asked for a response to the former Minister’s comments.

“Why are we so sensitive when these historical facts are said? These are historical facts,” Pierre said.

“Historical fact is there was slavery. Historical fact is we came from Africa on a boat. Historical fact is that we are now asking for reparations. Historical fact, not Philip J. Pierre said so. So why do we get so excited, so nervous when someone brings that history to current time?”

“In Saint Lucia, inconvenient truth of fact we are trying our best to hide it because we want to shield one man,” Pierre declared, without going into detail.