SLP Lauds Year Of Infrastructure Budget Bill – St. Lucia Times

At the sitting of the House of Assembly on Friday, April 26th, the House of Assembly passed the Appropriations Bill (Budget Bill) for 2024-2025 under the theme, “The Year of Infrastructure”.

Among the life-changing policies presented by the Prime Minister, the people of Saint Lucia can look forward to a year filled with delivered promises in infrastructure, tourism, housing, foreign policy, youth and sports development, citizen security, improvements in agricultural systems, use of CIP funds for infrastructure projects, establishment of educational and TVET institutions, new social protection mechanisms, reduction in unemployment, island-wide investments, completion of hospitals, road improvements and construction, completion of custody suites, construction of Halls of Justice, commencement of port development works in Castries and Soufriere, improvements in government digital systems, waivers on stamp duties for mortgages up to $400,000, construction of 100 homes in Massacre, multi-family complexes, land rationalisation especially in the south of the island, construction of hotels, increase in payments for NIC pensioners, and the highly anticipated introduction of a livable minimum wage in Saint Lucia.

This comprehensive approach to offering social protection, reducing unemployment and creating opportunities for the people of Saint Lucia, is evident of the SLP’s manifesto promises of putting people first.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party expresses congratulations to Prime Minister Pierre and his Cabinet of Ministers on an excellent people-centred Budget presentation, and wishes them all the best as they work together to execute on the policies presented.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Walk of Progress, a walk in support of our Government’s policies, will be held in the city of Castries to commemorate the SLP’s third year in office.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Labour Party. Headline photo: Stock image.