New National Events Added To Lucian Carnival 2024 Calendar – St. Lucia Times

A Dennery Segment Show and National Junior Panorama Festival are among the new events launched for Lucian Carnival 2024.

During the press launch of Lucian Carnival 2024 held on Thursday, April 4, at Sandals Grande, Chairperson of the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC), Tamara Gibson, announced several new additions to the Lucian Carnival Calendar.

According to Gibson, the CPMC’s focus for 2024 is on building capacity. “At the CPMC, we’re heavily focused on the growth and development of our carnival and harnessing the power of those things that make us unique. We’re building a sustainable carnival that is representative of us as Saint Lucian people, and that can last through generations to come.”

Junior Carnival activities will now include a Junior Panorama Festival. The addition aims to build interest in Panorama and to encourage greater participation at the School and National levels.

Carnival Brand Ambassadors will also take part in a School’s tour where they will meet the Junior Calypsonians in person, provide coaching, some level of mentorship, and perform in the chosen schools.

Another very exciting addition to Lucian Carnival is that of a Dennery Segment Show called D’Segment. D’Segment is the CPMC’s way of honoring the contributions of Dennery Segment artist to Lucian Carnival.

The show will be held in Dennery on Friday, June 28, 2024, and will feature artists from the genre performing their hits.

Carnival in the City has also been extended from three days to five days and will be held from July 8 to July 12, 2024.

All other staple calendar items continue for Lucian Carnival 2024, including Intercommercial House Calypso Competition, Junior Calypso, and King & Queen of the Bands.

The full calendar of national events and dates is available at carnivalsaintluciacarnivalsaintlucia.com..com.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee