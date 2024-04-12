Caribbean Ramps Up Health & Safety Ahead Of Major Events – St. Lucia Times

Caribbean countries have been ramping up health and safety measures as they prepare for significant events, including Carnivals and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

According to an Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) release, the countries have a unified push to recommit to essential health protocols and practices.

The OECS highlighted the crucial role of the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) Tourism Health Information System (THiS) in the initiative.

The system is expanding to capture and respond immediately to adverse health events, enhancing the region’s preparedness and response capabilities.

THiS is a confidential online knowledge, help center, and reporting mechanism.

CARPHA is also building capacity in countries to encourage food safety and prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases in the hospitality sector.

Dr. Joy St. John, Executive Director of CARPHA, noted a resurgence of diseases like measles and dengue fever.

In addition, St. John observed that new COVID-19 variants continue to develop.

She explained, “As one of the world’s leading travel destinations, we must remain vigilant to protect our employees and visitors.”

Similarly, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary General, Dona Regis-Prosper, stressed the need to uphold the region’s commitment to ensuring a healthy environment for visitors.

For her part, Dr. Lisa Indar, Director of the Surveillance Disease Prevention and Control Division and Head of the Regional Tourism and Health Program at CARPHA, noted a robust outreach this year.

Indar disclosed that the outreach aim was to urge all Caribbean tourism-related businesses to renew their commitments to health and safety, refresh their training and protocols, and participate in the Tourism and Health Information System.