Anse La Raye Fish Fry Is Back – St. Lucia Times

After a hiatus that felt like an eternity, the Anse La Raye community is thrilled to announce the return of the Anse La Raye Fish Fry, set to take place on the scenic Front Street on Friday, February 23rd, 2024.

This highly anticipated event is made possible through collaborative efforts of the Anse La Raye Vendor Association, the Anse La Raye Constituency Council, and the Community Tourism Agency.

Built on the vibrancy of the Anse La Raye community, the revamped Anse La Raye Fish Fry guarantees a new and memorable experience for locals and tourists alike.

The revamped event will come alive through delectable food, unique cultural charm, and the warm hospitality that characterizes the western coastal community of Anse La Raye.

With the reintroduction of the Anse La Raye Fish Fry, the CTA facilitated training in Customer Service, Marketing, and Health and Safety as part of its mandate to promote sustainable and inclusive economic development through community-based tourism activities.

These trainings were conducted among industry professionals and relevant authorities including AIM, the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, and the Ministry of Health.

Come Friday, February 23rd, patrons can continue their 45th Independence celebrations in Anse La Raye, enjoying an array of freshly caught, expertly prepared dishes that capture the culinary uniqueness of Saint Lucia – from mouthwatering grilled fish to succulent lobster, accompanied by ice-cold Piton beers, or Bounty crafted cocktails as the sun sets.

Upon commencement, the event is scheduled to take place on the last Friday of each month, with a view to reassess and adjust where necessary and consider the feedback from key stakeholders and patrons alike.

The revamped Anse La Raye Fish Fry invites all to C’s the moment, as it promises a chilled environment focused on cuisine, culture, and community – as the beachfront transforms into an atmosphere of relaxation and indulgence.

For more updates contact the Anse La Raye Fish Fry Committee at 758-721-8208 or follow them on Instagram @anselarayefishfry.

SOURCE: Anse La Raye Fish Fry Committee