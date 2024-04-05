UNEX ’24 Participants Urged To Strive For Excellence – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, April 5, 2024, the inaugural ceremony for Unity Exercise 24 took place at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School Auditorium. The event was graced by the presence of Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius, Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Beltran (Staff Officer of Exercises of the Regional Security System), Deputy Commissioner of Police Wayne Charlery, gazetted officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force; delegates from the Regional Security System (RSS) and Canadian Armed Forces.

During the ceremony, the assembled representatives from the eight participating member states observed attentively as this momentous exercise was commemorated. Commissioner Pelius delivered key remarks, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration among regional counterparts. She also underscored the significance of ongoing training to adapt to the evolving criminal landscape.

In a similar vein, Lieutenant Colonel Beltran echoed Commissioner Pelius’s sentiments, urging all to strive for excellence and enhance our collective resilience. Their shared remarks serve as a clear indication that regional leaders are aligned in their pursuit of common objectives, seeking “Strength Through Unity.”

As the ceremony concluded, Commissioner Pelius officially inaugurated Unity Exercise 24.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force