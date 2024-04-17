Albert-Poyotte To Cease Police Administration Role – St. Lucia Times

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, who is back on the job this week after experiencing a heart attack in February, has disclosed plans for creating a ‘new’ National Security Ministry.

The Babonneau MP indicated that due to the new entity, her role in police administration would cease.

The move could signal a new approach to addressing a worrying surge in deadly gun violence.

“As you know, there will be a new Ministry of National Security, that is public knowledge,” Albert-Poyotte told reporters.

“So that’s a heavy piece that’s coming out because I was responsible for the administration of the police, so that will be taken off from my portfolio and it will be under National Security,” Albert-Poytte said.

Albert-Poyotte, also the Minister for Public Service, Labour and Gender Affairs, said it would lighten her load.

“I feel great. I feel strong and basically repositioning myself for what is to come,” the Babonneau MP stated.

She also told reporters she was well-rested and very focused.

The Minister returned to work on Monday.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, also responsible for National Security, described Albert-Poyotte as a hard worker.

He said there would be a decision on the way forward when they speak.

When questioned about a cabinet reshuffle, Pierre responded, “That is the only thing that the Prime Minister will keep in his back pocket.”