Residents In Shock After Double Homicide – St. Lucia Times

Tuesday’s discovery at Crownlands, Deglos, of the bodies of two men with apparent gunshot wounds has left community residents in shock.

Police have identified the deceased as Brinattos Stephen of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, and Shawn Paul of Black Street, Micoud.

Investigators have appealed to the public for information regarding the deaths, which have taken Saint Lucia’s homicide toll to 24 so far for the year.

“It was like a shock there to us, you check it? Now everybody have to watch out what time we leaving, what time we coming in. We have young people, you check it? We don’t know what to do,” a young Deglos male told reporters.

“Too much crime, you check it? That must stop,” the youth, who requested anonymity, asserted

He urged the Government to create jobs for ‘ the Ghetto youth,’ declaring that no crime would occur once young people get gainful employment.

Another male resident recalled seeing two ‘brand name’ slippers and a cap on the road after noon on Tuesday and assumed that ‘something fishy’ had occurred.

“When I arrived at home my cousin told me in that area was a dead body,” the resident recalled.

He told reporters he later learned that police had found a second body in the vicinity.

“It’s scary,” the man, who also requested anonymity, declared.

He blamed the killings on gangland activity.

In addition, the resident suggested that the fatal shootings occurred elsewhere, and someone dumped the bodies in Deglos.

A third resident decried the violence, asserting that Deglo is a calm community.

Police reported discovering one body at about 3:10 pm when they responded to a homicide report.

About two hours later, officers found the second body while combing the scene.

A police release on the two latest homicides appealed to the public to provide information anonymously by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilising the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, available at the Google Play Store.

PHOTO: Brinattos Stephen