‘Your Frustration Is Understandable’ – WASCO Apologises – St. Lucia Times

Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) CEO Mrs. Zilta George-Leslie has apologised to consumers for the extended duration of water supply interruptions.

“Your frustration is understandable,” George-Leslie said on Thursday.

She said in a statement explaining the situation, “We recognize the urgency of the situation, and our team is working tirelessly to restore the water supply as quickly as possible. ”

The complete statement appears below:

WASCO acknowledges the inconvenience caused by recent water supply interruptions to some areas on the northern system due to essential maintenance work. Your frustration is understandable and we sincerely apologize for the extended duration of these interruptions.

At present, maintenance work is being carried out at the Theobalds Treatment Plant in Ciceron. These works are responsible for the current low pressures experienced on the network and will continue for the next five days. To alleviate the situation, WASCO has activated valving and trucking services to the affected areas. These corrective measures will continue to be utilized until the maintenance works are completed and the system returns to normal.

We recognize the urgency of the situation and our team is working tirelessly to restore the water supply as quickly as possible. Our technicians are implementing additional measures to expedite the process and to minimize further disruptions. The supply of water has been restored to 80% of the system.

Currently, the remaining affected areas are:

Monier, Piat, Degazon, Assou Canal, Whiterock, Grand Riviere, Inglewoods, La Feuillete, La Retraite, Riviere Mitant, Emerald Development, Cas-En-Bas, Beausejour, Monchy, Cap Estate, and environs.

Towards the end of February 2024, WASCO also intends to execute a planned shutdown of the already compromised raw water line between John Compton Dam and the Vanard Pumping Station. The public will be kept updated with further developments regarding this planned shutdown.

Please rest assured that we are committed to resolving this current issue to better provide you with a reliable water supply. Your patience and understanding during this time is greatly appreciated. A further update will be provided in a timely manner.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we work to reinstate your service.