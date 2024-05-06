Saint Lucian Entrepreneur Launches A New Sneaker Brand – St. Lucia Times

The sneaker brand Yanno also known as Yanno Footwear is the brand of world-renowned and successful award-winning Saint Lucian entrepreneur, Yannick Theodore.

The recently launched sneaker brand is one of Yannick’s latest initiatives, comprising of a collection of premium sneakers and shoes loved by enthusiasts worldwide.

The author of the best-selling eBook, “Let’s Talk About Business,” has invested significant time and money into launching the sneaker brand. His vision is to build Yanno as a luxury brand specializing in manufacturing and selling the best and most durable brand-name sneakers and shoes globally.

As a long-time cultural phenomenon, sneakers have come a long way to become mainstream in contemporary fashion. No longer just functional items, they have become a style statement and status symbol, sought after by persons collecting and trading rare and limited-edition sneakers.

A world-famous shoe brand that manufactures and sells some of the best sneakers in the world, Yanno Footwear is renowned for its brand name sneakers. Sneakers like the SuperSpeed Pro, the Evoz, the Evoz 2, and many other fan favorites are all designed by the award-winner Yannick.

Yanno Footwear produces brand-name designer sneakers and shoes adored for their style and versatility. Made from Italian leather of the highest quality, the Evoz and Evoz 2 for example are widely acclaimed for their durability, performance, and supreme comfort.

Yanno now introduces its latest innovation in footwear trends with its new Legendary SuperSpeed Pro. Designed with meticulous attention to detail and crafted with the finest materials, the SuperSpeed Pro epitomizes the essence of Italian craftsmanship, long revered for its elegance and flair.

Designed for speed, increased traction, and durability, the SuperSpeed Pro is emerging as a fan favorite. Taking inspiration from this rich heritage to present a collection that seamlessly blends classic design with contemporary trends, the new sneaker design represents a bold departure from convention, offering a fresh take on tennis footwear.

Whether playing your next match, strolling through the city streets, or stepping out for a night on the town, the SuperSpeed Pro will surely turn heads and make a statement.

This sporty tennis sneaker has a stylish and classic low-top silhouette. Featuring Italian material side panels and an extra padded heel collar.

The Super Speed Pro comprises the latest technology, to give you that extra boost of speed and comfort when on or off the court. The insoles have been carefully designed with a double layer of cushioning foam.

The soles have been designed and developed by the best technicians in the world to give you that extra grip you require when playing your next match or prevent you from slipping and sliding when going out with friends. Its eyestay features a lace-up front with gold sparkling laces and reinforced metal eyelets.

The sneaker is finished with a logo conveniently placed on the front of the sneaker tongue for stronger branding.

As fashion trends come and go, Yanno emerges as a respected brand synonymous with quality, steadfast in its commitment to timeless style and impeccable durability. With the launch of the SuperSpeed Pro, the brand reaffirms its position as a leader in the world of footwear, setting the standard for style, sophistication, self-expression and adding a touch of Italian flair to every step.

In a market saturated with mass-produced products, Yanno Footwear stands out for its commitment to quality and attention to detail, employing the best materials, the best technology and the best manufacturing processes in the world, complemented by a team of skilled craftsmen who have spent years honing their techniques.

Yanno doesn’t only specialize in selling good quality Italian-made sneakers, but various other shoes as well. Shoes including, stilettos, pumps, casual shoes, sandals, and slides for women, formal and casual shoes, yachting shoes, sandals, and slides for men, shoes for kids, boots, and lots more. Yanno is also known to sell fashion accessories such as bags, for both men and women, wallets, and belts.

Complementing its premium product, Yanno provides free shipping to Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the USA. As a testament to its confidence in its sneaker line, Yanno offers its customers free returns if they are unsatisfied with their orders.

Each pair is a masterpiece, combining over a hundred years of handcrafting tradition with modern style for a high-quality product that exudes the class of its Italian heritage. With its impeccable craftsmanship and careful stitching, every order of Yanno custom-made shoes comes with an impressive custom-made collectors edition box.

Yanno Footwear’s line of custom sneakers and shoes represents the brand’s dedication to Italian flair and excellence.

Crafted with precision and passion, each pair exudes a perfect blend of functionality and fashion, seamlessly marrying comfort with style.

Its commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of its products. Handcrafted from fine Italian leather by Italian master craftsmen, these custom designer sneakers boast a refined aesthetic, making them the perfect choice for those who appreciate timeless style.

SOURCE: Yanno