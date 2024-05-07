Chastanet Calls Out Pierre Over SJH Cost – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has called out Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, regarding the estimated cost of completing St. Jude Hospital (SJH).

A release from Chastanet’s office accused Pierre and his cabinet of a persistent pattern of public deception.

The complete release appears below:

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition expresses deep concern over Prime Minister Philip J Pierre’s recent denial regarding the estimated cost of completing St. Jude Hospital.

Despite the Prime Minister’s assertion, information from the 2024/2025 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, specifically on page 659, unmistakably reveals that the government has indeed estimated the total cost of the project to be $265 million!

This blatant contradiction between official government documents and public statements raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the administration. Why would the Prime Minister mislead the country about such a critical matter?

The completion of St. Jude Hospital is not merely a financial concern; it represents a lifeline for our citizens’ health and well-being. Any attempts to downplay or obscure the true cost of this project are unacceptable and undermine the public’s trust in our government.

As stewards of public trust, it is incumbent upon the Prime Minister and his administration to provide honest and transparent communication regarding matters of public interest, particularly those involving significant taxpayer funds and essential public services.

The persistent pattern of public deception exhibited by Prime Minister Pierre and his cabinet is deeply troubling. The Leader of the Opposition urges the Prime Minister to honor the principles of accountability and truthfulness in governance, as he pledged while in opposition.

SOURCE: Office of the Leader of the Opposition