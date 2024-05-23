WHO Concerned Over Youth Tobacco Use – St. Lucia Times

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about the tobacco industry’s marketing efforts to get young people hooked on nicotine.

The WHO has acknowledged significant progress in reducing tobacco use.

However, the world body noted the emergence of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco and nicotine products present a grave threat to youth and tobacco control.

According to the WHO, studies demonstrate that e-cigarette use increases conventional cigarette use, particularly among non-smoking youth, by nearly three times.

Worldwide, an estimated 37 million children aged 13–15 years use tobacco.

Additionally, in many countries, the rate of e-cigarette use among adolescents exceeds that of adults.

“These industries continue to market their products to young people with enticing flavours like candy and fruit,” a WHO release noted.

It said research in the United States of America found that more than 70% of youth e-cigarette users would quit if the products were only available in tobacco flavour.

“History is repeating, as the tobacco industry tries to sell the same nicotine to our children in different packaging,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

On Thursday, WHO and STOP, a global tobacco industry watchdog, launched ‘Hooking the Next Generation‘.

The report highlights how the tobacco and nicotine industry designs products, implements marketing campaigns, and works to shape policy environments to help them make the world’s youth into addicts.

The document’s launch is ahead of World No Tobacco Day on 31.