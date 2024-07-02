LUCELEC Restores Power To Ninety-Five Percent Of Customers

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 01, 2024, St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) crews began damage assessment and power restoration works at approximately 8:00 p.m. after receiving clearance from the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

Power has since been restored to 95% of customers who lost service during the passage of the storm.

Electricity was lost to 9 of the 32 feeders LUCELEC uses to service the country. The Company estimates that 30% of its customers lost power due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The electricity system suffered significant damage in a few locations where poles snapped and resulted in damage to a few transformers. In the main, however, there was no major infrastructural damage. Most of the power outages were caused by numerous instances of damage to power lines by trees, branches, and wind gusts.

The relatively large areas across the country still without service in the North include Marquis River, Ministry of Agriculture to Almondale, Sarrot to Thomazo Market, Goodlands (near Eudovic’s Art Studio), part of Piat, Fond Manger and Ti Kaye to La Haut.

And in the South; Park Kabrit to Giraud, Ladera to Malgretoute including Sugar Beach Resort, part of Sandy Beach, a small pocket near Coconut Bay and True Value in Vieux-Fort.

In addition, there are very small pockets of customers across the island who are still without power because of very localized faults in areas such as Sunbilt, La Toc and La Croix Maingot, Babonneau Playing Field, the Fisheries in Soufriere, Morne Beausejour, Aldonza Lane, Belle Vue, Pierrot after the Bakery and New Dock Road.

LUCELEC crews are continuing power restoration to all affected customers.

Customers who remain without power should call the following numbers: in the North (from Cap Estate to Dennery on the East and Canaries on the West) 452-2165 457-4802 for assistance.

Due to the volume of calls, customers may experience some delays in connecting with our Trouble Call Operator. The Company asks for your patience and to keep trying the lines.

LUCELEC apologises to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the outages and extends thanks and appreciation for the understanding and patience while teams work to resolve the outstanding faults.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited