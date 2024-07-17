New Caribbean Flights Coming

News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. July 22, 2024: The Caribbean is set to see a significant increase in flights, providing more options for travelers and boosting tourism across several islands.

The Royal Atlantis Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas.

American Airlines is making a notable expansion of its Chicago O’Hare-Nassau route. Starting December 5, 2024, the airline will offer daily nonstop flights on Boeing 737 aircraft, just in time for the peak winter season. This decision comes as Nassau Paradise Island reports impressive tourism numbers, with around 2 million air and cruise visitors so far in 2024, according to the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

New airlift is coming to Grand Bahama island.

Grand Bahama Island is preparing for a substantial boost in airlift this fall, continuing its tourism growth trend. Following a record-breaking 2023 with a 33% increase in foreign air arrivals, the island will see new services from Westernair and Bahamasair. Westernair will launch flights between Fort Lauderdale and Freeport in late August, while Bahamasair will enhance its Fort Lauderdale-Freeport route from September 6 to October 3, 2024.

American Airlines will resume daily flights to Freeport on October 3, increasing to twice-daily service from Miami in November and adding a new Saturday service from Charlotte. Bahamasair will also introduce a new route between West Palm Beach and Freeport on November 17, 2024, complementing existing services from Orlando.

This year has already seen the return of flights from Montreal, Milan, and Orlando, with new interline agreements signed with Virgin Atlantic and Alaska Airlines. An upcoming agreement with Turkish Airlines in September will further expand travel options.

New flights are coming to the TCI.

And American Airlines will begin non-stop service to South Caicos, Turks & Caicos from Miami starting February 15, 2025. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Embraer 175 aircraft, offering 76 seats, including 12 first-class. This service will coincide with the opening of Salterra, A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, adding to the island’s appeal alongside Sail Rock Resort.

Minister of Tourism, Josephine Connolly, highlighted that this new service aligns with the policy to diversify tourism offerings and promote economic development in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Alvin Hegner, Chairman of Experience Turks and Caicos, expressed excitement about enhancing South Caicos’ tourism product in anticipation of the influx of visitors.

The flights from Miami to South Caicos will depart at 10:05 AM, arriving at 12:27 PM, and will return at 1:44 PM, arriving in Miami at 3:55 PM.

This increase in flights across the Caribbean promises to enhance connectivity, support local economies, and provide travelers with more options to explore these amazing destinations.

