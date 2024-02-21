WATCH: Police Announce Immigration Office Relocation – St. Lucia Times

In a public notice on Wednesday, the RSLPF said the office would move from its current Lamar Building, Bridge Street location in Castries to the second floor of the Cox Building in the capital.

Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.