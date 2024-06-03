WASCO’s Southern Network Clogged After Heavy Rainfall – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) announced Sunday that its Southern network was offline due to clogged intakes and high turbidity following heavy rainfall.The company said customers will experience an interruption in their water supply.
“Maintenance works are ongoing at the various intakes and treatment plants. Service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible. An update will be provided within the next 24 to 36 hours,” a WASCO notice stated.
On Sunday, the water utility also announced that the mainline had been closed due to damaged connections at La Ressource, Vieux Fort.
WASCO explained that as a result, the following communities and their environs will experience an interruption in their water supply: La Ressource, Mac Domel, Derierre Morne, La Tourney.
The notice said the company would restore service to the area as soon as possible and provide a repair timeline within 24 to 36 hours.
In both supply interruptions, WASCO regretted the inconvenience to customers and thanked them for their patience and understanding.
WASCO profoundly regrets the inconvenience that this interruption has caused. We thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding.
In addition, the company encouraged consumers to promptly report any supply interruptions or localized faults to its south control room at 457-3984.
Additionally, customers can report faults via WhatsApp Messenger by forwarding contact information and location to 482005.
Last month, Saint Lucia’s Cabinet of Ministers approved declaring a water-related emergency, the fourth in the past ten years, as the country experienced rainfall scarcity and water supply challenges.
