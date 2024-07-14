‘Saint Lucia Has Lost A Remarkable Physician’

The Minister of Health- Honourable Moses Jn. Baptiste, the senior management and all officers from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs convey sincere condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and the full medical fraternity on the passing of Dr. Martin Didier, SLC, C.B. E., MBBS, DM, FACP, FESC, FRCP (Edin.).

Dr. Martin Didier was well known for his humble, caring and patient bedside manner to the patients that he cared for.

He has contributed towards the development of most of the physicians that he trained and mentored both locally and overseas. His contribution towards the health system in Saint Lucia is immeasurable.

Dr. Didier commenced his medical career in Saint Lucia as a District Medical Officer in 1981.

After specialization at University Hospital in Kingston Jamaica, he began working as a Consultant Physician in Internal Medicine at Victoria Hospital in September, 1990. At the Victoria Hospital, Dr. Martin Didier held many senior positions including Medical Director of the Renal Unit and Head of the Department of Medicine.

In 1997 Dr. Didier assumed the position of Consultant Physician at the Tapion Hospital, which he held until his passing. He also served as the Medical Director of Island Dialysis at Tapion Hospital from 1999 to 2004.

Dr. Didier held a wide range of memberships and professional associations, formed part of many health related boards, numerous publications, contributions to medical guidelines, national and international medical education presentations, research articles and participated in a wide range of community activities.

The excellence of Dr. Didier was demonstrated when he became the first Saint Lucian to obtain a Doctorate in Internal Medicine (PHD) at the University of the West Indies, to be elected as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, President of the Caribbean Cardiac Society and the first Saint Lucian and West Indian to be Fellow of the European College of Cardiology.

Despite Dr. Martin Didier’s international accolades, he is best known by the average Saint Lucian for his warm smile and soft soothing voice which complemented his healing bedside manner.

Saint Lucia has lost a remarkable physician. We once again extend sincere condolences to his wife, daughters, friends and the medical fraternity.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health Wellness & Elderly Affairs