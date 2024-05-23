Vigilance, Collaboration Urged In Region’s Financial Crimes Fight – St. Lucia Times

The heads of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) in Regional Security (RSS) member states were reminded once again of the crucial importance of constant vigilance and collaboration in the ongoing fight against financial crime.

The reminder came at the RSS Asset Recovery Unit (RSS ARU) recent 2024 Heads of Financial Intelligence Units meeting in Barbados.

“Financial crimes such as money laundering, terrorist financing, and cyber fraud pose significant threats to the stability of our financial systems and the safety of our societies,” Director of the RSS ARU, Kisha Sutherland, noted.

She told the gathering that criminals are adept at exploiting vulnerabilities and adapting their tactics to evade detection.

As a result, Sutherland stressed the need to remain proactive and innovative.

“By fostering strong partnerships among FIUs, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and the private sector, we can enhance information-sharing mechanisms, streamline processes, and leverage technology to stay ahead of the curve,” the ARU head outlined.

According to Sutherland, the role of Financial Intelligence Units is “safeguarding our financial systems.”

In this regard, she observed that the units’ tasks were of the utmost importance in protecting our nation’s economies.

At their Barbados meeting, the FIU officials learned, retooled, rekindled, and shared best practices and procedures.

The meeting also served as an occasion to facilitate greater collaboration and cooperation for capacity building in the RSS Member States on areas of financial investigations, asset recovery, emerging trends, virtual assets, combating crime, and strengthening the anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism regime.

Photo courtesy Regional Security System