Suspected Hit-And-Run Victim’s Brother Wants Justice – St. Lucia Times

Adrian Pelage, the brother of suspected hit-and-run victim Brad Pelage alias ‘Pot Head’, wants justice for the deceased.
“What does around, comes around,” was the message Adrian had for the individual responsible for his sibling’s death.
Adrian recalled returning home from work at about midnight on Saturday and fell asleep when someone awakened him with the tragic news.
“He was troublesome. He had his ways, but I will still miss him,” he said regarding his deceased sibling.
On Saturday, at about 4:00 am, Anse La Raye police responded to a suspected hit-and-run incident at Venus Millet in the quarter of Anse La Raye and found Brad unresponsive on the ground.
A medical practitioner later pronounced the 34-year-old Vanard, Anse La Raye resident dead.
The police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Anse La Raye Police Station by dialing 456-3600.
Alternatively, they can provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or using the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in the Google Play Store.
Nine people have so far died this year as a result of road incidents.
